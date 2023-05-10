Wordle 690 answer for May 10: Save your streak! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 690 answer for May 10: To keep us on our toes, Wordle has been alternating the puzzle difficulty. And so, after a confusing puzzle yesterday, we get an easier one today. And we are not a fan. This is going to cost people their winning streak. As the easy puzzles put people into a false sense of security, the next day hits them with a difficult puzzle and costs them their winning streak. But this does not mean you have to be one of them losing your streak as well. Make sure to check our Wordle hints and clues to know everything there is to know about today's word. And if you find yourself needing more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 690 hints for May 10

Luckily, today you get the easy puzzle. That means there are no repeated letters or any peculiar letter arrangement. There are a couple of uncommon letters but you can figure them out using the letter elimination strategy. The word itself is a common one and you are most likely aware of it. So, once you have figured out all the letters, it should not take you long to unjumble them and find the secret word.

Wordle 690 clues for May 10

1. Today's word begins with the letter E.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter C.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The word deals with morals.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 690 answer for May 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ETHIC. It means “a system of moral principles or rules that say what is and is not acceptable”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.