Wordle 691 answer for May 11: Risky business! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 691 answer for May 11: Risky business! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 691 answer for May 11: If you’re stuck and want to solve the puzzle to keep your streak going, then it can be done without taking any risks. Just use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 08:08 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 691 answer for May 11: Don’t stay stuck on the same attempt forever. Solve it in seconds using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 691 answer for May 11: Wordle players often create their own special rules to the game to make it more thrilling and fun. For example, some players add hard mode rules (to compulsorily use the letters in every attempt once found) even in normal mode, some use the previous day's word as the starting word for the next day and some even waste 2-3 attempts to make it more difficult for them. While they can be really fun, we'd like to recommend not taking any such risks today. The word today is tricky and it can easily take up multiple attempts just to piece together the clues and then more to make a word out of it. Risks can be rewarding when they are calculated but today, you'd be more benefited by using these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you're stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 691 hints for May 11

Today's word has two layers of trickiness. The first is repeated letters, which means that one of the letters in the word repeats itself. The second is uncommon letters, which denoted that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

Wordle 691 clues for May 11

1. Today's word begins with the letter B. 

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter M.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The vowel is also the repeating letter.

The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt to the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 691 answer for May 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BROOM. It means, “used to describe someone who is strong or powerful, and who likes to be in charge of others”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

 

First Published Date: 11 May, 08:08 IST
