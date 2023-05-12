Wordle 692 answer for May 12: Hungry for a win? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 692 answer for May 12: As the end of the week nears, the Wordle puzzles are getting more difficult to solve. After an easy weekend, now you need to be on alert as the game tries its best to take away your preciously crafted streak. Today's word will make you scratch your head in frustration with its tricks. And there is a big possibility that new players and casual players will struggle to solve the word today. But worry not, because Wordle hints and clues are here. Using them, you can learn important information about the word that will make it easier to guess the word. And if you want more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 692 hints for May 12

No repeated letters in today's puzzle, which is great news for players. But that is where the good news ends. The word is typically uncommon and uses multiple less-used letters. This can delay both finding the clues as well as making the guesses to form the word. The trick to solving today's word is by expecting a rare word and not attempting to make guesses to find common letters. We recommend using a starting word with uncommon letters in them.

Wordle 692 clues for May 12

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word is often used to describe food eaten between meals.

These are your clues. We tried our best to make guessing the word an easy affair. Now, go on and give the game your best effort. We are sure you will taste the victory. And if you are still doubtful, check the solution below.

Wordle 692 answer for May 12

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SNACK. It means “a small portion of food or drink or a light meal, esp. one eaten between regular meals”. Make sure to join this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.