Home How To Wordle 695 answer for May 15: Ease your way through this difficult patch with these hints, clues

Wordle 695 answer for May 15: Ease your way through this difficult patch with these hints, clues

Wordle 695 answer for May 15: Today's Wordle word is a challenging one. You can check the Wordle hints and clues here for easing the level of difficulty.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 06:40 IST
wordle answer
Check Wordle 695 hints, clues and answer for May 15 here. (AFP)
wordle answer
Check Wordle 695 hints, clues and answer for May 15 here. (AFP)

Wordle 695 answer for May 15: Before you start solving today's Wordle Challenge, we want to tell you that you need to utilize the attempts to make it count. Yes, today's 5 letter Wordle word is a challenging one to crack. Meanwhile, what trick do you use to crack the Wordle challenge? Everyone has their own strategies to get the 5 letter word and maintain their winning streak. As there is no clue and all you need to do is make random guesses, the first word you enter can boost your confidence if it gives you a few letters used in the word. As today's Wordle word is a difficult one to grab a hold on, here are some of the best Wordle 695 hints and clues for your assistance.

Wordle 695 hints for May 15

Wordle players will need some hints and clues to crack the answer today. The Word is not only difficult but you may also face issues in positioning the letters accurately. The word is a rare one and is not used in our daily conversation. With so much already said, have a look at the set of Wordle 695 clues below:

Wordle 695 clues for May 15

1. Today's Wordle word begins with the letter C.

2. The word has no repeated letters.

3. Today's Wordle 695 word ends with a vowel- E.

4. The word contains three vowels.

5. It is a kind of boat!

We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 695 answer with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle 695 answer for May 15

Though the word is difficult, do you want to try once again to solve it yourself? If you still have attempts left with you, you can give it another try. However, if you are sure you want to know the answer- then check it out below.

Today's Wordle 695 word is CANOE. It is a noun and refers to “a small, light, narrow boat, pointed at both ends and moved using a paddle,” according to Cambridge dictionary.

Congratulations on winning the game!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 May, 06:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets