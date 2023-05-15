Wordle 695 answer for May 15: Ease your way through this difficult patch with these hints, clues

Wordle 695 answer for May 15: Before you start solving today's Wordle Challenge, we want to tell you that you need to utilize the attempts to make it count. Yes, today's 5 letter Wordle word is a challenging one to crack. Meanwhile, what trick do you use to crack the Wordle challenge? Everyone has their own strategies to get the 5 letter word and maintain their winning streak. As there is no clue and all you need to do is make random guesses, the first word you enter can boost your confidence if it gives you a few letters used in the word. As today's Wordle word is a difficult one to grab a hold on, here are some of the best Wordle 695 hints and clues for your assistance.

Wordle 695 hints for May 15

Wordle players will need some hints and clues to crack the answer today. The Word is not only difficult but you may also face issues in positioning the letters accurately. The word is a rare one and is not used in our daily conversation. With so much already said, have a look at the set of Wordle 695 clues below:

Wordle 695 clues for May 15

1. Today's Wordle word begins with the letter C.

2. The word has no repeated letters.

3. Today's Wordle 695 word ends with a vowel- E.

4. The word contains three vowels.

5. It is a kind of boat!

We hope you will find it a bit easy to guess the Wordle 695 answer with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. However, if you are still struggling then all you need to do is scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle 695 answer for May 15

Though the word is difficult, do you want to try once again to solve it yourself? If you still have attempts left with you, you can give it another try. However, if you are sure you want to know the answer- then check it out below.

Today's Wordle 695 word is CANOE. It is a noun and refers to “a small, light, narrow boat, pointed at both ends and moved using a paddle,” according to Cambridge dictionary.

Congratulations on winning the game!