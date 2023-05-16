Wordle 696 answer for May 16: Keep stress at bay! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 696 answer for May 16: In just four more days, we will reach the 700th puzzle. It is still hard to believe that we have come so far in the game. The game was publicly released in October 2021 and has completed almost one and a half years. And in this time, some of the veterans have created very high scores while others have lost them all. This is how crucial the game is. And because we do not want you to falter, we would recommend you check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a guess, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 696 hints for May 16

It's a relatively easy puzzle. But the word does get a repeated letter. Then why do we still call it easy? Because the word is extremely common and it does not contain any uncommon letters or strange letter arrangements. You can easily solve the puzzle even with just the four clues. But if you're stuck, do not worry. Simply look below for the clues.

Wordle 696 clues for May 16

1. Today's word begins with the letter L.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word describes a type of coffee.

And, those were your clues. Between the hints and the clues, we have revealed quite a bit. All you need to do now is think for a moment and you should know the direction to take. However, if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a mistake, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 696 answer for May 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LATTE. It means “a type of coffee made with espresso and hot steamed milk”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.