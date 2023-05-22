Wordle 702 answer for May 22: Chilling puzzle today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 702 answer for May 22: Wordle 702 presents a daunting challenge with its letter selection and arrangement and one of the scariest parts for any Wordle warrior – the repetition of letters! Hence, selecting the right strategy is crucial for you, or else, you may end up losing your winning streak. However, don't fret! We're here to help you maintain your winning streak with our Wordle hints and clues. If they're not sufficient to give you the solution, you can always scroll to the bottom for it.

Wordle 702 hints for May 22

This Monday puzzle contains repeated letters! Thankfully, it does not have any uncommon letters. However, the word is not common in your day-to-day life, and this means you will have to think a bit harder. We would advise using the letter elimination strategy and if you still need help, then find the solution at the end.

Wordle 702 clues for May 22

Today's word begins with a vowel.

The word contains three vowels in it.

The word ends with the letter O.

One of the vowels is I.

BIGGEST HINT: It is related to snow and ice!

We have revealed quite a few letters and hints for you! These will help you to quickly guess the word right. But still, if you are struggling to find the right word and don't want to lose the winning streak, then simply scroll down to find the answer.

Wordle 702 answer for May 22

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back.

Today's word is IGLOO. It is “a traditional dome-shaped snow shelter”. We hope this puzzle was not difficult for you to solve. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.