Wordle 703 answer for May 23: Office puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 703 answer for May 23: Last two puzzles were tricky but fun and as a result, not really that difficult to solve. However, today things are going to be a lot different. Once you look at the word, it doesn't look like much and you think it can never really be that difficult to figure out. However, we can tell you that this word will be one of the most challenging puzzles you solved this month. So, do not take any risks today. Simply check our Wordle hints and clues to gain important insights into the word. And if you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 703 hints for May 23

There are no repeated letters. And the word itself is a common one. Then where does the problem lie? It is in the letters used and the arrangement of the said letters. The word uses a couple of uncommon letters that will be quite tricky for you to find out. Additionally, the word begins with a vowel, which is something people generally struggle with. If you're also confused about the same, then just use the letter elimination strategy and you are sure to find the clues quicker than usual.

Wordle 703 clues for May 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. The vowel in the word is E.

5. The word describes an essential position in every office.

These clues and the headline have revealed almost everything about the word. You only need to think about it a bit and you will know your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 703 answer for May 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CLERK. It means “a person who works in an office, dealing with records or performing general office duties”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.