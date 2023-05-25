Wordle 705 answer for May 25: Not so difficult! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 705 answer for May 25: Continuing from yesterday, Wordle has now given two straightforward puzzles in a row. But do not mistake a straightforward puzzle for an easy one. It may lack the usual trickeries of the game, but finding it still requires just as much skill and effort as any other word. So, you cannot slack off in this game without putting your winning streak in jeopardy. And the streak is necessary to let everyone know how far you have come in this game. And that's why you need these Wordle hints and clues because they show you a clear-cut path to solve the puzzle and take away all the hassle. And if that doesn't help, scroll further for the solution as well.

Wordle 705 hints for May 25

The word today does not have any repeated letters. The letter arrangement is also not out of the ordinary. There is one uncommon letter, however. But if you follow the letter elimination strategy, this should not really be a problem for you. As for the starting word, go for something with uncommon consonants. That will help you.

Wordle 705 clues for May 25

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word has two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

We have served the word to you on a platter. Just go and give the game your best effort and it should be an easy win for you. For those, who are stuck on the last attempt, simply scroll down and check the answer.

Wordle 705 answer for May 25

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BAGEL. It means “a type of bread that is small, hard, and in the shape of a ring”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to check this space tomorrow for more hints and clues.