Wordle 706 answer for May 26: Best strategy is here! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 706 answer for May 26: The last few days of a month is typically when Wordle begins to increase its difficulty, however, it is going to be an average word today. But whether you are a veteran or a novice, a defeat in the game can come to anyone at any time. This happens because a large part of the game is simply guesswork. From the starting word to guessing the word using the clues, there are a lot of hopes and prayers that go into this space. But if you do not want your wins to be a subject of luck, then you really need to check these Wordle hints and clues out. They reveal important information about the word that helps you make a more informed decision. And if you are stuck on the final attempt, simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 706 hints for May 26

Today's word may not have any repeated letters but it does use an uncommon letter that will take a couple of extra attempts to find out. Thankfully, the word itself is a common one and we are absolutely sure you have not only heard of it but also used it in daily life. To solve the puzzle, we recommend picking a consonant-heavy word.

Wordle 706 clues for May 26

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The word describes a domesticated animal, often associated with eating a lot.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 706 answer for May 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SWINE. It means “a person who you consider to be extremely unpleasant and unkind”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.