Wordle 710 answer for May 30: Worry less! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 710 answer for May 30: It is another tricky puzzle. If you do not want to lose today, make sure to check Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 07:42 IST
Wordle 710 answer for May 30: Not sure what should be your next step? Don’t worry. Just take the help of these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 710 answer for May 30: After a long while, finally Wordle has brought forth a puzzle that can end your streak. We are not kidding. Today, the game has presented us with one of the toughest challenges we have seen in a long time. And it will take even the veteran players by surprise. The word today comes with multiple tricks, solving which may not be easy for everyone. And if you're someone who is struggling with the puzzle today or is stuck on the final attempt, you need to take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. And if you desperately need the solution to the puzzle, then just scroll to the bottom to check it too.

Wordle 710 hints for May 30

Today's word presents a unique twist on two classic Wordle tricks. The first is the repeated letter. The word contains a set of letters that are the same. This means you will not be able to find more than four unique letters in the game. The second trick is uncommon letters. Two letters in the word are uncommon and usually do not form a part of any letter elimination strategies. So, finding them will be difficult. But perhaps what makes today's puzzle so tough is the fact that both of these two tricks are applicable to the same set of letters. Check the clues below.

Wordle 710 clues for May 30

1. Today's word begins with the letter K. 

2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

3. The word ends with the letter L. 

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The repeating letter is also E.

Those are your clues. You have been given three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 710 answer for May 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is KNEEL. It means “to position the body so that one or both knees rest on the floor”. We hope you were able to overcome this difficult obstacle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 30 May, 07:41 IST
