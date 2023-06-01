Wordle 712 answer for June 1: Musical puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 712 answer for June 1: It is quite surprising that Wordle has not thrown a curve ball for a week. But this is great news for all the regular players. The end of the year was pretty rough as players had to endure some unorthodox words which were pretty challenging to solve. But today is not one of those days and you can enjoy solving the puzzle in peace. But if this hot weather has made it hard for you to take on a brain twister, then don't worry. You can simply take a look at these Wordle hints and clues that give you an advantage even before you begin the puzzle. And if you've already begun and need the solution, then you can just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 712 hints for June 1

Today's puzzle comes with a repeated letter and that is the only trick you have to deal with today. The word does not contain any uncommon letters. It also is not an obscure word and neither is there any atypical letter arrangement. So, you need to put your focus on the repeated letter and if you figure it out, you would have solved the puzzle too.

Wordle 712 clues for June 1

1. Today's word begins with the letter J.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word has originated from a genre of music.

We have given you plenty of clues to get to the word easily. Just think for a minute, and you should have it. And if you're sitting on the last attempt and cannot afford any mistakes, then just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 712 answer for June 1

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is JAZZY. It means “pertaining to or suggestive of jazz music”. We hope you were able to solve the puzzle without any hassle. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.