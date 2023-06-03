Wordle 714 answer for June 3: Streak breaker puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 714 answer for June 3: Wordle has started getting challenging again. Players must have enjoyed an easy few days last week when barely any puzzle took the effort to solve. But now, it seems that Wordle is going to push people to the limit. And it makes sense. People have been growing their winning streaks for a while and today will be the first real threat to protect it. If you're even a little unsure about today's puzzle, you need to check these Wordle hints and clues because always make sure you get to the answer. And if that doesn't help you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 714 hints for June 3

The word contains a couple of uncommon letters and both of them are repeated letters. That's how difficult the word is. Additionally, the letter arrangement is also unique and the word itself is not very common. To solve the word, the bare minimum is that you have to know the word. If you do, then the next step is to find all the clues. To do that, we would suggest using a letter elimination strategy. Use entirely different sets of words for your attempts to reveal all the letters and then try to figure out the repeated letter. And do check the clues below.

Wordle 714 clues for June 3

1. Today's word begins with the letter N.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word has a letter that repeats three times.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 714 answer for June 3

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is NANNY. It means, “a woman employed to take care of children in the children's home”. Hope you were able to solve this really tricky puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.