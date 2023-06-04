Home How To Wordle 715 answer for June 4: Easy as pie, but make sure you also check these hints, clues, solution

Wordle 715 answer for June 4: Easy as pie, but make sure you also check these hints, clues, solution

Wordle 715 answer for June 4: It is a simple word today. However, if you do not have a strategy prepared, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2023, 06:23 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
wordle answer
View all Images
Wordle 715 answer for June 4: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (AFP)

Wordle 715 answer for June 4: Sunday is going to be relaxing for many players. The puzzle today is not really going to test you. It's an easy word that you might even solve in 3-4 attempts. But all that will be possible only if you have a strategy prepared. If you are planning to make guesses, you are in for a tough time. Wordle is a very strategic game and the biggest strategy to use is letter elimination. If you do not know it, check these Wordle hints and clues. And if you're looking to not lose your streak, scroll down to get the solution too.

Wordle 715 hints for June 4

Today's word is simple, as mentioned above. There are no repeated letters, no uncommon letters, or any strange letter arrangements. You will get to see word-specific clues in the section below. Here, we will discuss the letter elimination strategy. The entire point of it is to use words that are so unique that in every attempt, you eliminate five new letters. That way, in 3-4 attempts you would have gone through 15-20 letters, making it very easy to guess the word. Try this series: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES, and FLING. That's 20 letters done and you should get all your clues for today's word.

Wordle 715 clues for June 4

  • Today's word begins with the letter B.
  • The word contains two vowels in it.
  • The word ends with the letter T.
  • One of the vowels in the word is E.
  • The remaining vowel is A.

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Wordle 715 answer for June 4

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BEAST. It means “an animal, especially a large or wild one”. Hope the puzzle was easy for you! Come back again tomorrow to get more clues and new strategies.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 06:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets