Wordle 717 answer for June 6: Threat to your winning streak! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 717 answer for June 6: The keynote session of the Apple WWDC 2023 ended today, and just the following day, Wordle has brought us a terrifying puzzle that has a very big likelihood of claiming your winning streak. Yes, the streak-breaker is back and it is going to give you a really tough time. It has been a long time since the last streak-breaker word appeared in the game. In fact, it was puzzle number 435 where ‘Gauze' was the secret word. But today's word just might be tougher. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 717 hints for June 6

Today's puzzle has multiple layers of difficulty. The word contains a repeated letter. Alongside, it also carries two uncommon letters, finding which is no easy task. And you have to find these four letters and figure out the repeated letter within the stipulated six attempts. This is where it gets challenging. We recommend checking our clues for more details into the word.

Wordle 717 clues for June 6

1. Today's word begins with the letter E.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter I.

4. The remaining vowel is U.

5. The word means listlessness.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 717 answer for June 6

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ENNUI. It means, “a feeling of being bored and mentally tired caused by having nothing interesting or exciting to do”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.