Wordle 718 answer for June 7: Out of ideas? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 718 answer for June 7: Learn the best way to solve any Wordle puzzle. Check today’s hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Jun 07 2023, 07:33 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 718 answer for June 7: Never lose another puzzle. Stuck or confused, check these Wordle hints, clues and the solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 718 answer for June 7: It's the first week of the month and so far we have only seen a couple of really tough puzzles in 2023. Today's puzzle, however, can mark the turning point after which the game just goes berserk. The puzzle today is tricky and you will need to find out uncommon letters in order to protect your winning streak. But if you're confused and not sure what your next move should be, do not worry. We are here to help. Just check these Wordle hints and clues to get a massive advantage when solving the puzzle. And if by any chance, you're stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom and check the solution too.

Wordle 718 hints for June 7

Today's word does not come with any repeated letters, so if that's where you struggle the most, you have lucked out. The biggest trick in today's puzzle comes from less used alphabets, finding which can be a tough proposition. However, do not feel low. You can always use a letter elimination strategy to find the word. We recommend using a combination of CHAMP, TUBES, FLING and WORDY for your strategy. For more clues, check below.

Wordle 718 clues for June 7

1. Today's word begins with the letter H.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels in the word is E.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

And, those were your clues. Between the hints and the clues, we have revealed quite a bit. All you need to do now is think for a moment and you should know the direction to take. However, if you're on the last attempt and cannot afford to make a mistake, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 718 answer for June 7

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is HATER. It means “a person who thrives on showing hate toward, criticizing, or belittling other people or things, usually unfairly”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 07:33 IST
