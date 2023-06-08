Wordle 719 answer for June 8: Break it down! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 719 answer for June 8: The more difficult the Wordle word of the day is, the more you will require hints and clues to solve it. The thing adding to the difficulty level is a blank page with only 6 attempts to guess the 5-letter Wordle word and that too with no clues. However, you need to maintain your calm and think of the best word that can fit the letter boxes perfectly. Have you tried solving Wordle 719 yet? As today's 5-letter word is really difficult to crack, you can have a look for some Wordle hints and clues below.

Wordle 719 hints for June 8

Today's Wordle word is a difficult one. The letters used to form the word too are not that easy to grab a hold on. You are advised to figure out the letters in the first two-three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 719 word. For more help and in order to make your word-guessing challenge a bit easier, check out the Wordle 719 clues mentioned below.

Wordle 719 clues for June 8

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter B.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. Biggest clue - He didn't leave a single _____ on his plate.

Now start thinking about what the word can be by keeping the above-mentioned Wordle 443 hints and clues in your mind. However, if due to any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then you can check it below.

Wordle 719 answer for June 8

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CRUMB. It means “a very small piece broken off something”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.