Wordle 720 answer for June 9: Strange word! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 720 answer for June 9: The puzzle today can appear to be chaotic to many. It is a very obscure word and you will need the help of these Wordle hints, clues and solutions to get the win.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 08:37 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 720 answer for June 9: This puzzle can actually cost you your winning streak. But do not give up. Make use of these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 720 answer for June 9: Any seasoned veteran of the game will tell you that there are usually three parameters based on which any Wordle puzzle is considered easy or challenging. The first one is repeated letters, as they take away your ability to guess the letters. The second is the usage of uncommon letters like X, Z, or even F. These letters are not widely used in words and as a result, not many use them for guessing either. Finally, the obscurity of the word itself. If you have never heard of the word, chances are you will not be able to guess it at all. And today, you face the last problem. It can be a streak breaker for you, so you should use our Wordle hints and clues to find the right word. And if that's not enough, then jump to the bottom to check our solution too.

Wordle 720 hints for June 9

There is one repeating letter in the puzzle. But the bad news does not end there as the word has both an uncommon letter and is obscure. While we hope you know the word, it will be tough to solve it if you don't. But not to worry, the clues will help you out in that case. Take a look.

Wordle 720 clues for June 9

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter A.

4. The remaining vowel and the repeating letter are also A.

5. The word is a type of wood.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 720 answer for June 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BALSA. It is “a very lightweight wood used chiefly for making models and rafts”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 08:37 IST
