Wordle 722 answer for June 11: Safety first approach is a must today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 722 answer for June 11: Do not begin solving this puzzle without preparing for the worst-case scenario. It’s always safety first. So, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 06:07 IST
Wordle
Wordle 722 answer for June 11: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Divya/HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 722 answer for June 11: The fastest way to solve the puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Divya/HT Tech)

Wordle 722 answer for June 11: It's another Sunday and thankfully, Wordle has decided not to test people who are already being tested by a particularly rough summer. The puzzle is a simple one and while you may choose to solve it on your own, it might be a bit reckless. Always ensure that you have a backup plan in case something goes wrong. And that is exactly the reason why we painstakingly prepare these Wordle hints and clues for you to take benefit of. And if you're looking to not lose your streak, scroll down to get the solution too.

Wordle 722 hints for June 11

Today's word is simple. There are no repeated letters, no uncommon letters, or any strange letter arrangements. You will get to see word-specific clues in the section below. Here, we will discuss the letter elimination strategy. The entire point of it is to use words that are so unique that in every attempt, you eliminate five new letters. That way, in 3-4 attempts you would have gone through 15-20 letters, making it very easy to guess the word. Try this series: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES, and FLING. That's 20 letters done and you should get all your clues for today's word.

Wordle 722 clues for June 11

  1. Today's word begins with the letter G.
  2. The word has two vowels in it.
  3. The word ends with the letter D.
  4. One of the vowels is A.
  5. The remaining vowel is U.

These were your clues. We believe they will help in solving the puzzle quite easily. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solutions.

Wordle 722 answer for June 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GURAD. It means “a person who protects a place or people, or who stops prisoners from escaping”. We hope you had fun solving this puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 06:07 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets