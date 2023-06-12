Wordle 723 answer for June 12: Stuck? Solve the challenge easily! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution here

Wordle 723 answer for June 12: What trick do you use to crack the Wordle challenge? Everyone has their own strategies to get the 5-letter word and maintain their winning streak. As there is no clue and all you need to do is make random guesses, the first word you enter can boost your morale if it gives you a few letters used in the word. Also, as you have limited attempts you are advised to make wise guesses.

Meanwhile, if you have already started playing the game, you would have known that today's Wordle the word is a difficult one to grab a hold on. Here are some of the best Wordle 520 hints and clues for your assistance. However, if even the clues and hints don't help much, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 723 hints for June 12

As already stated, today's five-letter Wordle world is a known word and even the letters can be guessed easily. But, what can trick you is placing these letters accurately to form the right word. But thankfully, there are no repeated letters. So, to solve the puzzle you just have to make sure that you know all the five letters as soon as possible, and from there, it is just a game of mixing and matching the letters till something works. Plus, our clues will help you by providing specific details about the word.

Wordle 723 clues for June 12

The word begins with the letter C.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with the vowel E.

The other vowel in the word is I.

The word refers to the limits between which something can vary.

From the above-mentioned hints, you already know three letters now. All you have to do now is find the two remaining letters and arrange them in the right order. But if you still feel stuck, then just scroll down and check the solution below.

Wordle 723 answer for June 12

If you do not want to know the answer to today's Wordle challenge, you are advised to stop reading here. This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's 5-letter Wordle word is CRIME. It refers to, “an action or activity that is against the law, or illegal activity generally," according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

All the best for the next Wordle challenge!