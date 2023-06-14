Home How To Wordle 725 answer for June 14: Dangerous puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 725 answer for June 14: Dangerous puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 725 answer for June 14: This word is designed to trick you into losing your streak. Solve it efficiently using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Jun 14 2023
Wordle
Wordle 725 answer for June 14: Don’t fall for today’s word. It comes with layers of trickery. Get to your solution using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 725 answer for June 14: We have entered the midweek territory and the game has handed us a tricky puzzle to solve. And you have to be careful if you do not want to lose your carefully crafted streak. That is why you need to follow our Wordle hints and clues. As you can see, the next two sections are divided into hints and clues for today's word. The ‘hints section' will reveal information about the word but without going into specifics. Here you will know more about the strategy for finding the word and the recommended starting word. In clues, you will find specific information related to today's word that can be directly used in the puzzle. Finally, at the bottom, we have the answer for anyone who is stuck and does not know how to continue from there. So, read on to ensure your streak stays alive.

Wordle 725 hints for June 14

Today's word has some elements of relief for you. First, it does not carry any repeated letters within it. Second, the word itself is pretty common and players should not have trouble identifying it once all the clues are found. But it does contain two uncommon letters, which is the main challenge in solving the puzzle.

Wordle 725 clues for June 14

1. Today's word begins with the letter C. 

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E. 

4. The remaining vowel in the word is I.

5. The word does not have any repeated letters.

That's it. Those were your clues. Carefully read through them and you should have enough information to beat the game without a hassle. And if you're searching for a solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 725 answer for June 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CRIME. It means “an action or activity that is against the law, or illegal activity generally”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more assistance.

14 Jun
