Wordle 730 answer for June 19: To save your streak today, check these hints and clues

Wordle 730 answer for June 19: You may need the help of these Wordle hints and clues to crack the puzzle today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 06:49 IST
Wordle 730 answer for June 19: This puzzle can break your winning streak. Make use of these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 730 answer for June 19: Today's puzzle brings a complex word that will throw any guesswork out of the window! If you're concerned about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, it's the perfect time to consult our Wordle hints and clues. These have been carefully curated to assist you in reaching the final stage and finding the answer on your own. And if you're down to your last attempt and require the solution, then simply scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 730 hints for June 19

Today's word may seem like your streak breaker! The word is quite obscure and it contains a very unusual letter. Not just that, it also contains repeated letters which means your letter-elimination strategy may not work. All you will have to do is begin your game with vowel-rich words, find the possible letters, and then guess the correct word. To help you, here are some clues that will point you in the right direction.

Wordle 730 clues for June 19

Today's word begins with the letter K.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with the letter O.

There is the repetition of a letter.

BIGGEST Hint: It is a musical instrument.

That's all! We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 730 answer for June 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive.

The word you've been searching for is KAZOO, which is an American musical instrument. Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Come back again tomorrow to solve the new puzzle.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 06:49 IST
