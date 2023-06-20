Wordle 731 answer for June 20: Easy solution today, but if you get stuck, try these clues

Wordle 731 answer for June 20: Hard times, good times. Well, for all intents and purposes, today's puzzle is going to be a cinch. Yes, we know that sometimes even the easy ones can give you a hard time, but that is not likely to happen today. Nevertheless, you can always have a look at the hints and clues here and if all else fails, the solution is at the bottom.

Wordle 731 hints for June 20

Today, the Wordle word of the day doesn't contain any repeated or unusual letters. Its letter arrangement is typical, and the word itself is widely used. As a result, it should be a relatively simple task to uncover all the clues using a common letter elimination approach. Since there is only one vowel, relying on a word abundant in vowels may not be the most effective strategy. Instead, we suggest selecting a starting word that incorporates frequently used consonants.

Wordle 731 clues for June 20

Today's word begins with the letter F.

The word contains one vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter T.

There is no repetition in the word.

BIGGEST Hint: Related to the decoration of the cake!

We hope these hints and clues are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still struggling and near the end of your limited attempts, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 731 answer for June 20

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

If you are still playing, then this is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

The word you've been searching for is FROST, which means cover (something) with or as if with frost. Hope this puzzle was not difficult for you to solve. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.