Wordle 733 answer for June 22: Figure the word out! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 733 answer for June 22: You need to be quick in guessing the 5 letter word. As the attempts are limited, check today's Wordle hints and clues mentioned here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 08:37 IST
Wordle 733 answer for June 22: Here are the hints and clues to let you win today's Wordle challenge. (Priya/HT Tech)
Wordle 733 answer for June 22: Here are the hints and clues to let you win today's Wordle challenge. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 733 answer for June 22: Making random guesses will not help you in winning today's Wordle challenge. Though you need to be quick in guessing the work as the attempts are limited, what you guess needs to be pondered upon. The Wordle 733 challenge is a tricky one to solve. You need to be calm and wise with the words you guess as the game does not provide you any clues or hints to get started. If you have started playing the game or are going to play, don't get stuck, as we are here for your assistance. You can have a look at the Wordle 733 hints and clues provided below for an easy win.

Wordle 733 hints for June 22

The game completely depends on your word power and how quick you are in assembling the letters to get the correct one. Coming to the Wordle 733 solution, the letters used to form the word are easy to grab a hold of, but guessing the final word is tricky. Also, the 5 letter word is not commonly used in our daily language. You are advised to figure out the letters in the first two-three attempts and then try arranging them to find the correct Wordle 733 word. Read on to check the clues below.

Wordle 733 clues for June 22

1. The word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

3. The word ends with the letter E. 

4. The word has one repeated letter.

5. The final vowel in the word is A.

With the first and the last letter known, as mentioned above along with other clues, we hope you get to the answer in no time. However, if due to any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then you can check it below.

Wordle 733 answer for June 22

Are you sure you want to know the answer? You can try once more, if you have some attempts left. However, if you are left with the last couple of attempts, check the answer below:

The Wordle 733 answer is TASTE. It means “a flavor and feeling produced by food or drinks in your mouth”. We hope you had fun solving the puzzle.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 08:36 IST
Tags:
