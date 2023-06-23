Wordle 734 answer for June 23: Gain insight! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 734 answer for June 23: While the puzzle today is not that difficult to solve, it has one unique problem that will confuse you at the world's end. Today's Wordle might ruin your Sunday morning if you're not careful. And nobody likes their Sunday mornings to be ruined. So, what you can do is use these Wordle hints and clues to easily solve the puzzle. The hints contain general information regarding the word and offer a strategy to help you solve it quickly. And the clues are more specific to the words and give you a great insight into what the word might be. And because sometimes even that is not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution as well.

Wordle 734 hints for June 23

Interestingly, the word does not have any repeating letters. It also lacks any uncommon letters. If you're wondering how it is a tricky puzzle, then we must tell you that the trick lies in the letter arrangement. The word has a peculiar arrangement that is not the first thought of many people. Even if you were able to find all the clues by the 4th attempt, you might get confused about actually finding the word. But do not worry, our clues will ensure that you do not get stuck.

Wordle 734 clues for June 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 734 answer for June 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is COVET. It means “to wish for, especially eagerly”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.