Wordle 736 answer for June 25: Puzzle from the wild west! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 736 answer for June 25: Today, Wordle has brought us a themed puzzle. Themed puzzles are when the word of the day is not a randomly chosen word but it has a very specific meaning, tying it to a particular theme. The good thing about themed puzzles is that once you figure out the theme, you can easily guess the word. But the bad thing about themed puzzles is that if you cannot figure out the theme, the word will never reveal itself through usual strategies. But do not worry. We will show you how to add another day to your win streak. Just take a look at these Wordle hints and clues and you will solve today's puzzle hassle-free. And if for some reason, you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom and find the solution there. Either way, do not let today's puzzle break your streak.

Wordle 736 hints for June 25

Today's puzzle comes with two tricks. The first one is repeated letters and the second one is obscure letters. Solving them both is extremely necessary in order to solve the puzzle. And to be able to do that, just a letter elimination strategy will not be enough. You will have to check the clues given below.

Wordle 736 clues for June 25

Today's word begins with the letter R. The word contains three vowels in it. The word ends with the letter O. Another vowel in the word is E. The repeated letter is a vowel.

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 736 answer for June 25

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is RODEO. It is “a sport and public entertainment in which cowboys show different skills by riding wild horses and catching cows with ropes”. Check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.