Wordle 741 answer for June 30: Caught in a trap? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 741 answer for June 30: Today’s puzzle is complicated and if you do not want to get tangled in guesses, then do check our Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 07:35 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 741 answer for June 30: Play smart, not hard. Solve the puzzle easily without putting in the effort using these Wordle hints, clues, solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 741 answer for June 30: The end of the month is here and the Wordle puzzles are getting more difficult to solve. After an easy few days, now you need to be on alert as the game tries its best to take away your preciously crafted streak. Today's word will make you scratch your head in frustration with its tricks. And there is a big possibility that new players and casual players will struggle to solve the word today. But worry not, because Wordle hints and clues are here. Using them, you can learn important information about the word that will make it easier to guess the word. And if you want more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 741 hints for June 30

No repeated letters in today's puzzle, which is great news for players. But that is where the good news ends. The word is typically uncommon and uses multiple less-used letters. This can delay both finding the clues as well as making the guesses to form the word. The trick to solving today's word is by expecting a rare word and not attempting to make guesses to find common letters. We recommend using a starting word with uncommon letters in them.

Wordle 741 clues for June 30

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains a single vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter W.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. Biggest clue - I need a _____ to drink my milkshake. 

These are your clues. We tried our best to make guessing the word an easy affair. Now, go on and give the game your best effort. We are sure you will taste the victory. And if you are still doubtful, check the solution below.

Wordle 741 answer for June 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is STRAW. It means “hollow stalks or stems of grain after threshing, collectively: used for fodder, for bedding, for making hats, etc”. Make sure to join this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 07:35 IST
