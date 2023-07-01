Home How To Wordle 742 answer for July 1: Weekend troubles! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 742 answer for July 1: While the Saturday puzzle is not that tough, if you're not feeling up for it and still need that winning streak to keep going, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 08:46 IST
Wordle 742 answer for July 1
Wordle 742 answer for July 1: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Wordle 742 answer for July 1: While the puzzle today is not very difficult to solve, it has one unique problem that will confuse you at the world's end. Today's Wordle might ruin your Saturday morning if you're not careful. And nobody likes their Sunday mornings to be ruined. So, what you can do is use these Wordle hints and clues to easily solve the puzzle. The hints contain general information regarding the word and offer a strategy to help you solve it quickly. And the clues are more specific to the words and give you a great insight into what the word might be. And because sometimes even that is not enough, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solution as well.

Wordle 742 hints for July 1

Interestingly, the word does have a repeating letter. But luckily, it lacks any uncommon letters. If you're wondering how it is a tricky puzzle, then we must tell you that the trick lies in the letter arrangement. The word has a peculiar arrangement that is not the first thought of many people. Even if you were able to find all the clues by the 4th attempt, you might get confused about actually finding the word. But do not worry, our clues will ensure that you do not get stuck.

Wordle 742 clues for July 1

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

3. The word ends with the letter P. 

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The repeating letter is also E.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 742 answer for July 1

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BLEEP. It means “a short, high sound made by a machine, especially if it is repeated”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

