Home How To Wordle 743 answer for July 2: A botanical puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 743 answer for July 2: A botanical puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 743 answer for July 2: If today’s puzzle is giving you a tough time, then allow us to make it easier for you with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 06:18 IST
Wordle
Wordle 743 answer for July 2: Keep frustration at bay with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (AP)
Wordle
Wordle 743 answer for July 2: Keep frustration at bay with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (AP)

Wordle 743 answer for July 2: After a week of average puzzles, today's Wordle might feel difficult. We will even admit that it is trickier than most puzzles we have seen recently. And it is never fun when your favorite daily game becomes a source of frustration. So, if that is what your experience with it is today, then allow us to make it a little easier for you. Check these Wordle hints and clues which will offer a guide to solve the puzzle in a systematic way. And if that is not enough to help you find the word, you can always jump to the bottom to find the solution.

Wordle 743 hints for July 2

The word contains one set of repeated letters. It also contains a couple of uncommon letters. And on top of that, the word itself is not a common one. In fact, if you do not know about it, the challenge level is going to increase multifold for you. As a solution, what you can do is, focus on letter elimination, and by the time you have figured out all the letters, you should be able to form the word.

Wordle 743 clues for July 2

1-Today's word begins with the letter M.

2-The word contains one vowel in it.

3-The word ends with the letter Y.

4-The vowel in the word is O.

5-The repeated letter is S.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution

Wordle 743 answer for July 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MOSSY. It means “overgrown with or abounding in moss”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 06:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets