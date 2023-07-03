Wordle 744 answer for July 3: Easier task today, but just in case, check these hints and clues

Wordle 744 answer for July 3: After a tricky puzzle that left many scratching their head, today's Wordle is a sigh of relief! If you're looking for a trouble-free experience to overcome the Monday Blues, there's no need to be worried. Well, to ensure the winning streak, you can easily access check Wordle hints and clues. It will help you gain a deeper understanding of the words and make a strategy before haphazardly beginning your Wordle. And if you have already been through the game halfway and are unable to guess the right word, then you can simply scroll down to the bottom and find the solution.

Wordle 744 hints for July 3

Monday's puzzle does not contain any repeated letters. Plus, it also does not have any uncommon letters and contains plenty of vowels to get your maximum letter in the first 1-2 attempts. Seems like good news! All you need to do is join the pieces of the missing puzzle, basically letters. Beginning the puzzle with vowel-rich words followed by the elimination strategy will work for you. Still, in case you face any difficulty, the clues and the answer are right here.

Wordle 744 clues for July 3

Today's word begins with the letter H. The word contains two vowels in it. The word ends with the letter L. There is no repetition of any letter.

BIGGEST Hint: A place where you stay during a trip!

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 744 answer for July 3

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive.

The word you've been searching for is HOTEL, which is a place where you pay to stay when you are on holiday or travelling. Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, more clues, and new strategies.