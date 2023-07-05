Home How To Wordle 746 answer for July 5: Unpredictable puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 746 answer for July 5: To protect your winning streak, you will need to solve this puzzle. And to solve the puzzle, you will need to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 746 answer for July 5: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. (AFP)

Wordle 746 answer for July 5: To keep us on our toes, Wordle has been alternating the puzzle difficulty. And so, after a confusing puzzle yesterday, we get an easier one today. And we are not fans. This is going to cost people their winning streak. As the easy puzzles put people into a false sense of security, the next day hits them with a difficult puzzle and costs them their winning streak. But this does not mean you have to be one of them losing your streak as well. Make sure to check our Wordle hints and clues to know everything there is to know about today's word. And if you find yourself needing more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 746 hints for July 5

It's a relatively easy puzzle. But the word does get a repeated letter. Then why do we still call it easy? Because the word is extremely common and it does not contain any uncommon letters or strange letter arrangements. You can easily solve the puzzle even with just the four clues. But if you're stuck, do not worry. Simply look below for the clues.

Wordle 746 clues for July 5

1. Today's word begins with the letter V.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter M.

4. One of the vowels in the word is E.

5. The remaining vowel is O. 

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution

Wordle 746 answer for July 5

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is VENOM. It means “a poisonous liquid produced by some snakes, insects, and spiders when they bite”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 07:34 IST
