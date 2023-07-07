Home How To Wordle 748 answer for July 7: Another sweet puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 748 answer for July 7: Another sweet puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 748 answer for July 7: Today’s puzzle might be easy but it still requires the right strategy to solve. So don’t delay and check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 07:47 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 748 answer for July 7: Stuck solving today’s puzzle? Here’s how to solve it using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 748 answer for July 7: For those of you, who were upset that yesterday's puzzle was challenging, there is good news for you. Today, Wordle has gone back to bringing an average puzzle that should be easy to solve. But this has only increased your troubles. Because while there is a good possibility that you might get it right, so can everyone around you. But if you somehow make a mistake and fail to solve this puzzle, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 748 hints for July 7

Today puzzle plays on uncommon letters. There are two of them and finding them is crucial to solving it. On the other hand, there are no repeated letters and the word itself is pretty common. Overall, to solve it, you need a pretty strong letter elimination strategy that even picks up uncommon letters. And if you don't know how to do that, just scroll down for the clues below.

Wordle 748 clues for July 7

1. Today's word begins with the letter D.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels is U.

5. The remaining vowel is O. 

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 748 answer for July 7

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is DONUT. It is “a small cake in the shape of a ball or a ring, made from a sweet dough cooked in very hot oil”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 07:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets