Wordle 749 answer for July 8: Trembling in fear? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 749 answer for July 8: This word is designed to trick you into losing your streak. Solve it efficiently using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 09:08 IST
image caption
image caption
image caption
image caption
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 749 answer for July 8: Don’t fall for today’s word. It comes with layers of trickery. Get to your solution using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 749 answer for July 8: We have entered the weekend territory as it is Saturday today, and the game has handed us a tricky puzzle to solve. And you have to be careful if you do not want to lose your carefully crafted streak. And that is why you need to follow our Wordle hints and clues. As you can see, the next two sections are divided into hints and clues for today's word. The ‘hints section' will reveal information about the word but without going into specifics. Here you will know more about the strategy for finding the word and the recommended starting word. In clues, you will find specific information related to today's word that can be directly used in the puzzle. Finally, at the bottom, we have the answer for anyone who is stuck and does not know how to continue from there. So, read on to ensure your streak stays alive.

Wordle 749 hints for July 8

Today's word has some elements of relief for you. First, it does not carry any repeated letters within it. Second, the word itself is pretty common and players should not have trouble identifying it once all the clues are found. But it does contain two uncommon letters, which is the main challenge in solving the puzzle.

Wordle 749 clues for July 8

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

That's it. Those were your clues. Carefully read through them and you should have enough information to beat the game without a hassle. And if you're searching for the solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 749 answer for July 8

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is COWER. It means “to move back or into a low position because of fear”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more assistance.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 09:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

