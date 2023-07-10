Wordle 751 answer for July 10: Don't worry, skip the confusion and check these hints, clues

Wordle 751 answer for July 10: As the week begins, many of you must have been expecting an easy puzzle. Well, that hope may have been quickly extinguished. So, if you have started today's Wordle and are quickly running out of attempts, then know that your winning streak may be under threat! Getting stuck breeds both confusion and worry and this can make finding the remaining clues quite tricky. However, fear not! You don't have to be among those who lose their streak today. You can take advantage of our Wordle hints and clues to find everything about today's solution. And if you need further assistance, just scroll down for the Wordle solution today.

Wordle 751 hints for July 10

Don't Fret! We are not revealing the Wordle solution here. These are the hints and clues to guide you towards the solution. To start off, there is just one repeated letter in the word. But the challenge is that it is also an uncommon letter. So, you're going to find this early if you want to solve the word within the given attempts. The rest of the word is pretty straightforward. However, note that the word may seem obscure to many. So, if you find yourself stuck, just check the clues below.

Wordle 751 clues for July 10

Today's word begins with the letter F.

The word contains one vowel in it.

The word ends with the letter Y.

The vowel is O.

There is the repetition of a letter.

That's all! The last hint was pretty close to the answer! We believe they are enough to help you solve the puzzle. But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 751 answer for July 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your final opportunity to turn away and keep the challenge alive.

The word you've been searching for is FOLLY, which means the condition of being foolish or actions that are irrational.

Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Come back again tomorrow to solve a new puzzle, and find more clues and hints here.