Home How To Wordle 752 answer for July 11: Stack up the wins! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 752 answer for July 11: Stack up the wins! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 752 answer for July 11: Finally, today’s puzzle brings a relatively easy word to guess. But don’t take it for granted. Use these Wordle hints and clues to smartly find the solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 08:09 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 752 answer for July 11: Do not let the easy word fool you. It can trick you as well. If you find yourself stuck, then just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 752 answer for July 11: The last week gave many players nightmares after Wordle began a series of obscure nature-related words. The words were not only difficult to guess because of their rarity, but also were proper nouns and had a strange letter arrangement. As a result, many lost their long-protected streak. However, it is not a bad thing. In fact, it allows players who started playing in the previous couple of months to join the ranks of players with top winning streaks. And whether you are a newbie or a veteran, you can climb back to the top, as long as you follow our Wordle hints and clues. We reveal information around the word of the day that will make it easy for you to guess the word and you do not have to waste your attempts in futility. And as always, the solution has been revealed at the bottom, in case you end up needing extra resources.

Wordle 752 hints for July 11

Today's word is comparatively easier because it is a familiar word. But its letter arrangement is not the most recognizable, which might waste a couple of your attempts even after finding out the clues. Do remember that both vowels appear together in today's word. We would recommend a vowel-heavy word today.

Wordle 752 clues for July 11

1. Today's word begins with the letter E.

2. The word contains a total of two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter H. 

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word is also the name of a planet. 

The last clue has really presented the word in a platter for you. Go on and play the game. It should not be any problem finding the answer now. If you are hesitant, however, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 752 answer for July 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is EARTH. It is “the planet third in order of distance from the sun, between Venus and Mars”. We hope you were able to solve this puzzle with ease. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 08:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets