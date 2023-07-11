Wordle 752 answer for July 11: Stack up the wins! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 752 answer for July 11: The last week gave many players nightmares after Wordle began a series of obscure nature-related words. The words were not only difficult to guess because of their rarity, but also were proper nouns and had a strange letter arrangement. As a result, many lost their long-protected streak. However, it is not a bad thing. In fact, it allows players who started playing in the previous couple of months to join the ranks of players with top winning streaks. And whether you are a newbie or a veteran, you can climb back to the top, as long as you follow our Wordle hints and clues. We reveal information around the word of the day that will make it easy for you to guess the word and you do not have to waste your attempts in futility. And as always, the solution has been revealed at the bottom, in case you end up needing extra resources.

Wordle 752 hints for July 11

Today's word is comparatively easier because it is a familiar word. But its letter arrangement is not the most recognizable, which might waste a couple of your attempts even after finding out the clues. Do remember that both vowels appear together in today's word. We would recommend a vowel-heavy word today.

Wordle 752 clues for July 11

1. Today's word begins with the letter E.

2. The word contains a total of two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word is also the name of a planet.

The last clue has really presented the word in a platter for you. Go on and play the game. It should not be any problem finding the answer now. If you are hesitant, however, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 752 answer for July 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is EARTH. It is “the planet third in order of distance from the sun, between Venus and Mars”. We hope you were able to solve this puzzle with ease. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.