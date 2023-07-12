Home How To Wordle 753 answer for July 12: There’s an obscure letter! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 753 answer for July 12: Today’s puzzle brings an obscure letter. Guessing it will be tricky. Check these Wordle hints, clues, solution to figure this one out.

By: HT TECH
Jul 12 2023
Wordle
Wordle 753 answer for July 12: Don’t let go of your hard-earned streak. Create a high score using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Wordle 753 answer for July 12: Any seasoned veteran of the game will tell you that there are usually three parameters based on which any Wordle puzzle is considered easy or tough. The first one is repeated letters, as they take away your ability to guess the letters and add make you guess at random. The second is the usage of uncommon letters like X, Z, or even F. These letters are not widely used in words and as a result, not many use them for guessing either. Finally, the obscurity of the word itself. If you have never heard of the word, chances are you are not going to be able to guess it at all. And today, you face the last problem. It can be a streak breaker for you, so you should use our Wordle hints and clues to find the right word. And if that's not enough, then jump to the bottom to check our solution too.

Wordle 753 hints for July 12

There are no repeating letters in the puzzle. But the good news ends there as the word has both an uncommon letter and is obscure. While we hope you know the word, it will be tough to solve it if you don't. But not to worry, the clues will help you out in that case. Take a look.

Wordle 753 clues for July 12

1. Today's word begins with the letter W.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. The only vowel in the word is I.

5. The word describes a certain kind of motion.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 753 answer for July 12

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is WHIRL. It means “to move in a circle or similar curve, especially with force or speed”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 08:19 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets