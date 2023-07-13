Home How To Wordle 754 answer for July 13: Not an easy puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 754 answer for July 13: Not an easy puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 754 answer for July 13: The first rule of Wordle is to assume that no puzzles are easy and solve them all with the right strategy and these hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Jul 13 2023
Wordle 754 answer for July 13: Do not lose your streak by being deceived by the puzzle.

Wordle 754 answer for July 13: Today's puzzle might appear to be easy today, but you should not pay attention to it. Wordle puzzles are designed to be as confusing as possible and there never are any easy puzzles. Players who feel the puzzle was easy are those who use a strong and effective strategy to find the word. This is why many people lose their streak every single day, especially on the days there is an easy puzzle. But you have nothing to worry about. With these Wordle hints and clues, you will feel that the toughest of the puzzles is child's play. And whenever they aren't enough, you can always jump to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 754 hints for July 13

Today's puzzle does not have any repeated letters, thankfully, but it comes with a bigger set of problems. The letter arrangement of the word is a little confusing. In order to solve it, you have to think a little outside the window today. Once you have the clues, think of the possible words that can be made from them, and you should soon come to the right answer. We recommend using a starting word with popular consonants in it.

Wordle 754 clues for July 13

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is A.

5. The word does not have any repeating letters.

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 754 answer for July 13

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BARGE. It means “to hurry somewhere or through a place in a rude and forceful way”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 08:15 IST
