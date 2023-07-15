Home How To Wordle 756 answer for July 15: Correct your mistakes! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 756 answer for July 15: Correct your mistakes! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 756 answer for July 15: Don’t be sad if you’re not able to solve the puzzle today. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution, and try again.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 09:12 IST
Wordle 756 answer for July 15: Don’t lose your streak just because you’re stuck. Check these Wordle clues and hints and add an extra day to the streak. (AFP)

Wordle 756 answer for July 15: After the streak-breaker word yesterday, Wordle seems to have calmed down a bit. Today's puzzle feels like a fresh breeze. It is not the easiest puzzle but it is pretty straightforward and should not give you any headaches. But then again, there is a heavy element of luck in the game that primarily is derived from the starting word. If you choose a bad starting word, the game will punish you for it. And to avoid mistakes like these, you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you want any more help, you can scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 756 hints for July 15

There are no repeated letters in the word. This is big news as letter repetition is one of the biggest reasons why players lose their games. But you won't have to face that challenge. There is one uncommon letter in the word. But the word is not obscure and you must have heard of it. Finally, the letter arrangement is also typical and should not be an issue. To solve the puzzle, we recommend picking a starting word with the popular consonants.

Wordle 756 clues for July 15

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. The remaining two letters can be found in the word: ROUND.

We went a little overboard with the clues. But that's okay. Now go on and try to solve the puzzle. If you're still doubtful, just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 756 answer for July 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CRONE. It means “an unpleasant or ugly old woman”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

