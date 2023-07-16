Wordle 757 answer for July 16: A gem of a puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 757 answer for July 16: Do you still find Wordle difficult? Well, believe it or not, many still do. And the reason is simple. Unlike most games, where you develop a proficiency after grinding it for a while, Wordle still has an element of guesswork which is not really a learnable skill. And that's why, it is perfectly fine to take a little help to finish the puzzle on the days when you are really struggling. And that's why we have been painstakingly curating the hints and clues for you to build a long winning streak. And if that's not enough, no need to worry! Simply check the solution at the bottom of the page.

Wordle 757 hints for July 16

Today's word lacks any repeated letter but it does not mean that it is free of all trickery. The puzzle contains a healthy dose of uncommon letters, which denote that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

Wordle 757 clues for July 16

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Z.

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The remaining vowel is O.

The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt to the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 757 answer for July 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TOPAZ. It is “a transparent, yellow stone used in jewellery”. Now you know the precious part of the puzzle. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.