Wordle 759 answer for July 18: Fly high! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 759 answer for July 18: This Tuesday's puzzle is surprisingly not very difficult. But, we believe that many would still falter on this one. With more than 750 puzzles played out, players feel they know all the tricks and hacks to solve puzzles, but they often forget the most important rule — never complicate it. The essence of the game is to keep it simple. And if you're struggling with it, then you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. As always, if you want extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 759 hints for July 18

To begin with, the word lacks any repeated letters which means half your worries are already gone. The word is a pretty common one so you should be able to identify it as soon as you find out all the letters. There is one uncommon letter but if you use your letter elimination strategy carefully, you should be able to figure it out. We would recommend using a four-word strategy instead of three words to eliminate a wider range of letters. For more, check the clues below.

Wordle 759 clues for July 18

1. Today's word begins with the letter F.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. The only vowel in the word E.

5. The headline has a big hint about the word.

These were your clues. Think about it carefully and give the puzzle your best effort. and if there is still some doubt in your heart, just scroll down and check solution.

Wordle 759 answer for July 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is FLYER. It means, “a piece of paper containing an advertisement or information, usually given out to people walking by”. Come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.