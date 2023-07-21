Home How To Wordle 762 answer for July 21: Not as difficult! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 762 answer for July 21: Not as difficult! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 762 answer for July 21: Do not overcomplicate today’s puzzle. Solve it easily this way using the Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 07:02 IST
Wordle 762 answer for July 21: Crack today's Wordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues given here. (HT Tech)

Wordle 762 answer for July 21: Friday is officially here and along comes the Friday Wordle. Unlike the last couple of weeks, this Friday, you are not going to struggle too much as the word today has been kept on the easier end. But easier puzzles can still be headache-inducing if not tackled the right way. In fact, one of the big reasons players lose more often with easy puzzles is because they overcomplicate it and then finding a solution becomes a tricky proposition. So, just check our Wordle hints and clues and reach the answer easily. And in case you need some extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 762 hints for July 21

The word today is extremely common and you are very likely to use it on a day-to-day basis. The word does contain a repeated letter and that is probably the most challenging part of the puzzle. Apart from that, there are no uncommon letters used in the word and the letter arrangement is also common. So, overall, as long as you can figure out the repeated letter, you will be able to find the answer.

Wordle 762 clues for July 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains one vowel letter in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. The word describes the appearance of a person.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 762 answer for July 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BURLY. It means “strongly and heavily built; husky”. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 07:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets