Wordle 764 answer for July 23: A gigantic puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 764 answer for July 23: Today's Wordle looks easier than it really is and if you don't want to fall for this deception, you need to use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Jul 23 2023
Wordle 764 answer for July 23:
Wordle 764 answer for July 23: Today’s Wordle can deceive you into a false sense of security. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 764 answer for July 23: Your experience with today's puzzle is likely to be like this. You're going to solve it, find 2-3 letters within the first couple of guesses, and then, you are going to struggle till the end to find the fifth one. Don't worry. It's not you, it's the puzzle. The word sneakily contains a couple of less commonly used letters that people normally don't guess, making finding them out a tricky affair. If your streak is too high, it would be wise not to risk it. We offer you our Wordle hints and clues which will allow you to be more confident as you attempt to guess the answer. And if they don't suffice, scroll down for the solution too.

Wordle 764 hints for July 23

Today's word is luckily a common English word that we are sure you have heard of. Luckily, the word contains no repeated letters. But as explained above, it does carry two obscure letters and finding them could be a tricky task. But don't worry. Knowing that in itself is half the battle won. Start the game with a word containing as many uncommon letters as possible.

Wordle 764 clues for July 23

1. Today's word begins with the letter W.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word describes a large species of aquatic animal.

These clues should have revealed the answer to you. Maybe take a moment to think about it, and you should have it. And if you're stuck on the last attempt and do not have the luxury of making guesses, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 764 answer for July 23

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is WHALE. It is “a large mammal that lives in the ocean”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 23 Jul
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets