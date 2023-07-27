Wordle 768 answer for July 27: A '90s puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 768 answer for July 27: A fun aspect of these daily puzzles is that just one word can bring up so many emotions. For many, the thematic words of the game have been a source of laughter and joy. And today's word has the potential to make you nostalgic, especially if you grew up in the '80s and the ‘90s. But first, you need to solve today's puzzle to find the word of the day. You need to be a jumble-letter champion in order to beat the game today. But if you're not, you should check our Wordle hints and clues. They will ensure that you do not get stuck. And if they are not enough, just scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 768 hints for July 27

As mentioned above, there are no repeated letters in today's word. There are no obscure words either. One of the letters in the word is less common and finding that will be the key to solving the puzzle. It took us six attempts to solve it simply because we did not find that letter earlier. So be careful about this. Like always, we would recommend the letter elimination strategy. And for more, just check the Wordle clues below.

Wordle 768 clues for July 27

1. Today's word begins with the letter D.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter O.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The word is a synonym for nightclubs.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 768 answers for July 27

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is DISCO. It is “a nightclub for dancing to live and recorded music”.