Wordle 771 answer for July 30: Deceptive puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 771 answer for July 30: Today's puzzle might appear harder than it actually is. Instead of getting confused, just take a look at these Wordle hints, clues, solution.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 30 2023, 06:32 IST
Wordle 771 answer for July 30: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues, and solutions to grow your winning streak.
Wordle 771 answer for July 30: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues, and solutions to grow your winning streak. (HT Tech)

Wordle 771 answer for July 30: This week, Wordle tested the players on a regular basis with its confusing puzzles. And it does not intend to stop even at the end of the week. Today's puzzle might appear difficult to many, but in reality, it is an easy word to find. But there is a secret trick to unlock the clues and get to the final word. If you're struggling to find all the letters or to arrange them in the right order, then don't worry. We will show you how to add another day to your win streak. Just take a look at these Wordle hints and clues and you will solve today's puzzle hassle-free. And if for some reason, you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom and find the solution there. Either way, do not let today's puzzle break your streak.

Wordle 771 hints for July 30

Today's puzzle comes with two unique tricks. The first is the abundance of vowels. The word has three different vowels and if you do not know what to look for, finding clues would be very difficult. Many players stop looking for clues after the second vowel and then use the same ones to find other clues. That strategy won't work here. The second unique trick of the puzzle is its letter arrangement. For more clues, check below.

Wordle 771 clues for July 30

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word describes a regular hygiene activity for humans.

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 771 answer for July 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BATHE. It means “to go into or be in a body of water so as to swim, cool oneself, etc”. We hope you were able to unlock the puzzle with ease. Check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 06:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets