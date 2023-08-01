Wordle 773 answer for August 1: Numerical puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 773 answer for August 1: We expect many to stumble trying to solve today's puzzle, so if you're one of them then you should know that you're not the only one. While Wordle has picked out a straightforward puzzle for us today, solving it is deceptively tricky. And it is never fun when your favorite daily game becomes a source of frustration. So, if that is what your experience with it is today, then allow us to make it a little easier for you. Check these Wordle hints and clues which will offer a guide to solve the puzzle in a systematic way. And if that is not enough to help you find the word, you can always jump to the bottom to find the solution.

Wordle 773 hints for August 1

There is one repeated letter in today's word, but it doesn't mean that solving it is going to be an easy task. The word contains a couple of uncommon letters. And on top of that, the word itself is not a common one. In fact, if you do not know about it, the challenge level is going to increase multifold for you. As a solution, what you can do is, focus on letter elimination, and by the time you have figured out all the letters, you should be able to form the word.

Wordle 773 clues for August 1

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word also contains one repeated letter.

4. The word ends with the letter T.

5. The vowel in the word is E.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 773 answer for August 1

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is TENTH. It means “position ten in a countable series of things”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.