Wordle 777 answer for August 5: Vowel-filled puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 777 answer for August 5: In the very early days of Wordle, one of the strategies for the starting word used to be using a vowel-heavy word. The most popular choice would be ‘audio' or ‘soare'. The logic was that if a single word could identify the major vowels in a word, then the rest of it would be a piece of cake. But as people quickly realized, it was a flawed strategy as consonants played the real variable in the game. However, today's word will make you think that you should have never given up on your primary strategy. After ages, we have to find out a vowel-heavy word. If you're struggling with the puzzle, make sure to check out the Wordle hints and clues. And as always, you can jump to the bottom and check our solutions too.

Wordle 777 hints for August 5

Today's word combines a couple of tricks together. First, the word is obscure. On top of that, the word has three different vowels as well. It is a common word and uses no uncommon letters. The no-brainer strategy today should be to start the game with a vowel-heavy word and then proceed with the letter elimination technique.

Wordle 777 clues for August 5

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel in the word is O.

5. The word describes a part of a battery.

At this point, we have served the word to you on a platter. Just think about it for a moment and apply these clues. You should be very close to the answer. And if you do feel stuck, simply, scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 777 answer for August 5

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ANODE. It means “the place on a battery or other electrical device where the electric current enters”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.