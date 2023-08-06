Home How To Wordle 778 answer for August 6: Anatomy puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 778 answer for August 6: The theme of today’s puzzle is anatomy and if biology wasn’t your favorite subject, then you need these Wordle hints, clues and solution to win today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 06:23 IST
Wordle
Wordle 778 answer for August 6: About three hundred puzzles ago, Wordle gave us the first anatomical puzzle. As veterans of the game would remember, that led to a series of puzzles involving biology and botany that would prove to be one of the hardest stretches of puzzles for anyone who wasn't well versed in these fields. And it seems like these puzzles just made a comeback. But don't worry. These Wordle hints and clues exist to diminish that gap and ensure that no matter what, you never lose a game. If the hints and clues fall short, you can always jump to the bottom and check the solution too.

Wordle 778 hints for August 6

Today's word has a repeated letter which can be even more annoying. The word is a technical term meaning we do not really use it in regular conversation. The word luckily does not use any uncommon letters so finding the clues should not be too difficult. However, placing the letters correctly will be a challenge. And if you are not confident, we would recommend that you take a look at the clues below before attempting the next guess. We would also recommend using a letter elimination strategy today.

Wordle 778 clues for August 6

1. Today's word begins with the letter P.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The vowel in the word is O.

4. The repeated letter is also the last letter of the word.

5. The repeated letter is P.

At this point, we have served the word to you on a platter. Just think about it for a moment and apply these clues. You should be very close to the answer. And if you do feel stuck, simply, scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 778 answer for August 6

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is POLYP. It means “an abnormal growth of tissue projecting from a mucous membrane”. We hope you were able to compete with the doctors and protect your streak. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets