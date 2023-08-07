Home How To Wordle 779 answer for August 7: Challenging words today! Check Wordle hints, clues here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 06:20 IST
Wordle
Wordle 779 answer for August 7: It is going to be a tough week for Wordle enthusiasts if Monday's puzzle is anything to go by. While Sunday's puzzle was anatomy-themed, today's solution is one of nature's wonders. Thus, Wordle players may need to concentrate and think more vigorously. If you are trying to crack the Wordle 779 answer, we are here to help you do it within 6 attempts. Just check our set of today's Wordle hints and clues.

Wordle 779 hints for August 7

The game helps you in figuring out the correct letters with the help of three colors- Green, Yellow, and Grey. All you need to do is guess a 5 letter word and hit enter. Wordle will highlight the correct letter at an accurate place with Green color. Yellow will tell you that the alphabet is right but not correctly placed. While Grey refers to the letter which is not present in the Wordle word of the day. Read on for Wordle hints below.

Wordle 779 clues for August 7

1. Today's word has two vowels in it.

2. The word begins with the letter B.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. There is a repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint: It is a type of natural water body!

Those were the hints and we are sure if you looked at them carefully, you already know the answer. So go on, get your word in a single attempt, and impress your friends. However, if you could not guess the word, don't worry and just scroll to find the answer at the bottom.

Wordle 779 answer for August 7

STOP! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the Wordle 779 answer. However, if you are ready to check it, then sneak a peek below.

The word of the day is BROOK. It is a noun and is a small stream. That's it. We left ample Wordle clues and hints for you and hope they were enough to take you to your win. Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints and clues.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 06:20 IST
