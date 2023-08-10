Home How To Wordle 782 answer for August 10: Solve it in a jiffy! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 782 answer for August 10: Solve it in a jiffy! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 782 answer for August 10: Today’s puzzle might appear harder than it actually is. Instead of getting confused, just take a look at these Wordle hints, clues, solution

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 07:41 IST
Wordle
Wordle 782 answer for August 10: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to grow your winning streak.  (HT Tech)

Wordle 782 answer for August 10: This week, Wordle tested the players on a regular basis with its confusing puzzles. And it does not intend to stop even at the end of the week. Today's puzzle might appear difficult to many, but in reality, it is an easy word to find. But there is a secret trick to unlock the clues and get to the final word. If you're struggling to find all the letters or to arrange them in the right order, then don't worry. We will show you how to add another day to your win streak. Just take a look at these Wordle hints and clues and you will solve today's puzzle hassle-free. And if for some reason, you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom and find the solution there. Either way, do not let today's puzzle break your streak.

Wordle 782 hints for August 10

Today's puzzle comes with two unique tricks. The first is being an obscure word. If you do not know what to look for, finding clues would be very difficult. Many players stop looking for clues after a couple of uncommon letters and then use the same ones to find other clues. That strategy won't work here. The second unique trick of the puzzle is its letter arrangement. For more clues, check below.

Wordle 782 clues for August 10

1. Today's word begins with the letter E. 

2. The word contains only one vowel.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. Rest of the letters are all consonants.

5. The word describes a quantity. 

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 782 answer for August 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is EMPTY. It means “having nothing inside”. We hope you were able to unlock the puzzle with ease. Check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 07:41 IST
