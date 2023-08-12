Home How To Wordle 784 answer for August 12: Uncommon! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 784 answer for August 12: Uncommon! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 784 answer for August 12: Incidentally, today’s puzzle is not very difficult. But if you’re stuck on an attempt, it’s a good idea to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution and secure your win.

By: HT TECH
Aug 12 2023, 07:30 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 784 answer for August 12: Use these Wordle hints, clues and solutions to add an extra day to your winning streak. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 784 answer for August 12: Wordle has been increasing its difficulty these days and today's puzzle continues the tradition. Today's word is quite a difficult proposition that will require an intense head-scratching session to figure out. Today's puzzle falls into the category of dangerous words that are so difficult that they pose a serious threat to your winning streak. Many veteran Wordle players have accumulated significantly large streaks. In fact, a triple-digit streak is a common sight among active players. Losing this streak is not even an option if you wish to rank among the top players. So, if you feel stuck or confused, check these Wordle hints and clues before making another guess. You can scroll down to see the solution too, if the clues are not sufficient.

Wordle 784 hints for August 12

Today's word comes without the classic double-letter situation. And to make matters worse there are at least 2 uncommon letters in the word as well. Thankfully, the word itself is common and we believe that even with four letters, you might be able to guess the right word. So, your game is entirely dependent on finding out the double letter. We recommend using a consonant-heavy starting word.

Wordle 784 clues for August 12

1. Today's word begins with the letter Q.

2. The word features two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter K.

4. One of the vowels in the word is I.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

These were your clues. We believe now you're ready to take on the puzzle. But if there is still any doubt in your mind, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 784 answer for August 12

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is QUICK. It means “happening or done with great speed, or lasting only a short time”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more clues and hints.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 07:29 IST
