Wordle 785 answer for August 13: Struggling to solve it? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 785 answer for August 13: Solving the puzzle doesn’t require any complicated procedure. You just need to use these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 06:34 IST
Wordle 785 answer for August 13: If you’re stuck and can’t think of a way out, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (REUTERS)
Wordle 785 answer for August 13: If you're stuck and can't think of a way out, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 785 answer for August 13: It is because Wordle forces you to think in an abstract way, that players often end up overthinking and complicating processes that don't require them so. Among the newer players, it is common that they would ignore the easier word and keep thinking about a much more uncommon word after finding 2-3 clues. Similarly, when there is merely repeated letters, players would often be contemplating if an uncommon letter like X or V could go in there. The essence of the game is to keep it simple. And if you're struggling with it, then you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. As always, if you want extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 785 hints for August 13

Today's word is an interesting one. It is definitely not one of the toughest ones but its letter arrangement will make you think about what it could be. Again, you have to keep it simple and check for these hints and clues. One interesting fact we can tell you about the word is that it does not have any repeated letters or any uncommon letters. It does have quite a few vowels, so use a starting word that is vowel-heavy.

Wordle 785 clues for August 13

1. Today's word begins with the letter W.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The word describes a state of anger.

These were your clues. Think about it carefully and give the puzzle your best effort. and if there is still some doubt in your heart, just scroll down and check solution.

Wordle 785 answer for August 13

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is WRATH. It means “great anger that expresses itself in a desire to punish someone”. We hope you did not overthink this one. Come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 06:34 IST
